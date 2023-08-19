Recently released by the Canberra Raiders, playmaker Brad Schneider could find himself back in the NRL next season for a surprising club.

The talented youngster, who is only 22 years of age, debuted for the Raiders in 2021 and played 12 games with the club until his departure. Used extensively last year due to the injury to Jamal Fogarty, he struggled to cement his spot in the halves at the club.

Looking for a backup playmaker due to the departure of Jack Cogger to the Newcastle Knights, Schneider has been linked to the reigning premiers, the Penrith Panthers, on a three-year deal beginning in 2024, per The Canberra Times.

Despite joining Hull KR on a short-term deal, the club's head coach Willie Peters confirmed that he is set to leave at the end of the 2023 Super League season. This was further cemented by the club securing the services of Tyrone May for next year.

“I mean with Brad, it was always short-term, which we'd spoken about initially,” Peters said via Total Rugby League.

“So I don't want to talk too much around Brad and where he's at or where he's going and like that, but our initial agreement was going to be a short term sort of contract and then see from there.

“But obviously bringing Tyrone in, that's what we're looking at to bring in the halves.”

When asked if Schneider would exit Craven Park, Peters said: “Yeah that's right because we don't have the quota spot.

