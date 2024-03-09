When Danny McGuire hung up the boots on his Super League career, he walked away from the competition as the top tryscorer with 247 tries to his name.

Surpassing former teammate Keith Senior who held the prestigious honour with 199 tries in the team, McGuire has named two current players who are close to overtaking him and chose who it hopes to be.

In a lengthy 19-year career with the Leeds Rhinos (2001-17) and Hull Kingston Rovers (2018-19), the playmaker acquired 247 tries in 471 matches.

However, wingers Ryan Hall and Josh Charnley are coming close to the record and have already passed the 200-try milestone.

“I have had the record a long time and it was inevitable at some point, someone was going to come along and break it,” McGuire said in an interview with Neil Goulding on SportsBoom.com.

“I am proud I have been able to keep it for so long. But I would expect it to be overtaken this year."

“I can't say there won't be a little sense of disappointment. It is always nice when your name is read out on top of something. Leading try scorer has a nice ring to it."

“However, I am content to pass on the baton to whoever gets there first. But I would be really pleased for Hally."

“He is one of my best pals so if I am being honest. I would be happy to pass it over to him first.

“I saw him the day after he scored against Leeds and I joked with him there had been a knock on in the build-up."

“Seriously though, he deserves it. His try scoring record is pretty phenomenal for club and country.”

As the two outside backs come closer and closer to passing McGuire's record, the now 41-year-old is rooting for Ryan Hall to be the one to knock him off the top of the leaderboard.

Ex-teammates at Leeds Rhinos, Hall and McGuire won eight Super League Grand Finals together between 2004-2017 solidifying one of the most dominant teams ever put together in the competiton.

Now with the Hull Kingston Rovers, Hall is no stranger to the NRL, having played two seasons for the Sydney Roosters in 2019 and 2020. During this period he managed 11 appearances but failed to cross the tryline in all occassions.

“I would be lying if I said individual accolades don't give the ego a boost at times,” he added.

“But ask most players and it is the team, awards that give them more satisfaction and are most important.

“I was lucky enough to be part of a great team with lots of great players. Those memories mean more than try scoring and records are there to be broken."

“'Hally' is a proper team player and I always felt I was the same. But Ryan and Josh are wingers so they are expected to score more tries than us half backs anyway."