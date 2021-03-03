Israel Folau’s future in Rugby league remains up in the air, with Super League side Catalans Dragons leaving the controversial code-hopper out of their 29-man squad for the 2021 season.

Folau returned to Australia during the off-season and had been heavily linked to a return to the NRL with St George Illawarra prior to an uproar from fans eventually ending any further negotiations.

The 31-year-old penned a new one-year extension midway through last year, with his second term at the French club now unlikely given Catalans’ latest announcement, per Fox Sports.

Former Penrith centre and new Dragons recruit Dean Whare has been handed Folau’s No.4 jumper ahead of the 2021 season, with the former Wallabies star remaining distant from the Super League outfit.

The announcement is a major hint of the Dragons’ stance moving into the new season without Folau in mind, a contrasting perspective for coach Steve McNamara following comments made just last month in regards to Folau’s future at the club.

“I don’t normally react to things, but this is absolute rubbish,” he said in regards to Folau’s reported NRL return rumours, per WWOS.

“People have suggested that he’s simply not returned to France and made no contact with the club and it’s the complete opposite. He’s got a serious family situation back home in Australia and from day one of that situation arising, he has been in contact with us.

“That’s where we are currently at and there has been no change in the situation. It’s a personal thing and we are giving him whatever time he needs.”

Catalans will play against Sélection Elite 1 this week and will get their 2021 Super League campaign underway against Hull KR on March 27.