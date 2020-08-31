Super League champions St Helens are on the hunt for a new prop, with the Saints circling a number of NRL prospects, per Total Rugby League.

It is understood that Cowboy John Asiata and Warrior Bunty Afoa are just two of the names that have held discussions with the Saints about a move abroad for 2021.

Tongan international Asiata has been touted as the Saints top priority, with St Helens already making a monster offer for the 27-year-old.

Saints and Tonga National team coach Kristian Woolf has expressed plenty of interest in the North Queensland forward’s versatility.

It’s not the first time St Helens have come hunting for Cowboy prospects, with the English club failing in their bid for Francis Molo.

If the Saints are to face a similar fate with Asiata, their attention is likely to turn to Afoa, with the 24-year-old being told by the Warriors to look elsewhere in 2021.

Afoa remains contracted with New Zealand in 2021 but is yet to feature for the club this season after sustaining an ACL injury in the pre-season.