English Super League club Huddersfield Giants have released former Fiji and Australian winger Akuila Uate from his contract a year early, reports BBC Sport.

The former Manly Sea Eagle crossed over to the Giants in 2019, with the 32-year old having signed a deal to remain in Northern England until 2021.

Uate will return to Australia after an injury-plagued stint with the Giants, where he scored five tries in 12 matches.

Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis released a statement through the club website stating that Uate’s release will ease financial pressure on the club caused by COVID-19.

“This decision is very disappointing for Akuila, who has worked as hard as anyone could to get back from his ankle issue, as have our medics,” Thewlis said.

“The situation, however, couldn’t be allowed to drift any further, especially given the club’s acute difficulties at this moment in time surrounding the Covid-19 situation, which is likely to only worsen in the coming months, with next year already looking extremely challenging for everyone.

“That said, Aku’s departure will, of course, help financially and his gesture in returning home is very much appreciated, and will certainly help our short and medium-term situation.”