He may have won the 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year, but Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva still remains off-contract and is free to negotiate with rival clubs.

Taking over the left wing spot on the team due to the injury of Taylan May, the Fijian flyer had a remarkable season that saw him win his first NRL premiership and beat Jahream Bula and Jacob Preston for last season's Rookie of the Year award.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Turuva addressed his contract situation and revealed the preferred club he wants to be at in the long term.

The Fijian international was asked if the dream and main goal was to remain at the Penrith Panthers past the end of this season.

"That's kind of what it's going to have to be, I love this club; it's home," Turuva told Zero Tackle.

"I played all my juniors here (and) won my first ring here, so I think that is what it has to be."

Zero Tackle understands that the rising star is in no rush to lock down a new contract with Penrith , but the two parties are interested in coming to an agreement to make sure he remains at the club post-2024.

The club also has Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth, Luke Garner, Mitch Kenny, Daine Laurie, Aitvalu Lisati, Taylan May, Tyrone Peachey, Preston Riki, and Luke Sommerton off-contract at the end of the season.

According to several reports, the club's main attention will also be on hooker Mitch Kenny and they are also interested in extending centre Izack Tago on a contract extension beyond 2025.

This comes after the departure of Jarome Luai to the Wests Tigers, which will free up plenty of money in the salary cap heading forward - approximately $850,000 per season.