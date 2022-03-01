NRL Rd 4 - Broncos v Roosters
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: A general view of the stadium is seen before the round four NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on June 04, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The torrential rain which has lashed the south east corner of Queensland and northern parts of New South Wales left Suncorp Stadium underwater on Monday.

While the ground had drained on Tuesday, there is no guarantee it will be in a position to host the Friday night clash in Round 1 between the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, despite reports that the groundstaff are "confident."

Monday saw only a tiny patch in the middle of the field visible above the water.

By late Tuesday morning, the field had fully drained, however, the groundstaff have been left with considerable work to do in an effort to make the turf playable again.

The effort to drain the ground will be made all the more challenging, with rain forecast in Brisbane every day from Thursday onwards through to next Monday. The Beaueau of Meteorology are forecasting anywhere up to 100mm of rain to fall across the four day window.

The weather event forced the cancellation of the originally scheduled Saturday trial between the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans. It was postponed to Monday and eventually moved to the Gold Coast, out of the way of the heaviest falls - with areas around Redcliffe receiving over 750mm of rain in 72 hours - but even that couldn't save the match, with it ultimately cancelled.

The flooding rains, which have left thousands displaced from their homes, are set to continue making their way south in the coming days, with Sydney set to receive up to 200mm of rain on Wednesday.

Suncorp Stadium has world class drainage and while the groundstaff at the venue are confident, the sheer volume of rain could yet knock other venues out for the opening week of the season.

