Sydney Roosters star outside back Joseph Suaalii has reportedly confirmed his future by re-signing with the club.

The star outside back had a clause in his contract that allowed him to assess his options at the end of every season through to the conclusion of 2024.

The star back, who had a breakout season last year before playing for Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, has made the shift to the centres to start the season, and could remain there under coach Trent Robinson despite the Roosters leaking 28 points and falling to a shock opening loss at the hands of expansion club the Dolphins yesterday.

Suaalii was being targeted by multiple other NRL clubs, as well as rugby union, with the Wallabies holding hope of him jumping ship ahead of both the British and Irish Lions touring in 2025, and the World Cup, to be hosted in Australia during 2027.

News Corp are reporting that Suaalii has only committed to the end of 2024 with the Roosters though, taking up the final year of player option in his favour without signing on for a further period.

That could ultimately mean the Wallabies are still a chance of snaring his signature ahead of the 2025 calendar year during what will be an incredibly important three-year period for the 15-man code.

It's well acknowledged that Suaalii isn't the only NRL player in the sights of Eddie Jones and the Wallabies, with all of Will Penisini, Angus Crichton, Cameron Murray and Nelson Asofa-Solomona floated as possibilities.

It may not have been the Wallabies who came closest to snaring his signature immediately though, with reports from Channel 9s Danny Weidler suggesting that he could have been offered a long-term, big-money deal by the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Souths offered Joseph Sua’ali’i $800k for 2024, $900k for 2025, $1m for 2026. Yet he stays for 2024 for around $700k at the Roosters. His relationship with Nick Politis snd Trent Robinson is clearly very strong. — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) March 5, 2023

The three-year deal with South Sydney could have all but ended his chances of playing in the Rugby World Cup, given less than a season would have been available to him if he made the switch at the end of the deal.

Suaalii left the Rabbitohs for the Roosters ahead of his NRL debut, with the Rabbitohs failing to bow to his contract demands at the time.