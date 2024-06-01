Sydney Roosters star Joseph Sua'ali'i has expressed his excitement about representing NSW in State of Origin despite his upcoming switch to Rugby Australia, stating that playing State of Origin for NSW "was always the goal."

Sua'ali'i's selection for the Blues' Game I team as a centre surprised many, with coach Michael Maguire showing confidence in the young talent.

"I've known Joey since he was 13 and I know his dreams," Maguire said.

"He's been performing really well for his club and he deserves everything he gets."

The 19-year-old signed a three-year, $5 million contract with Rugby Australia, starting in 2025, and will play domestically for the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby. However, he remains focused on his current commitments with the Roosters and the Blues.

"I've signed my deal there, so I'm committed. Obviously, it'll be hard to leave. I love the Sydney Roosters, Trent [Robinson], and Nick Politis," he said.

"I think it was in the back of the mind, playing in the Blues jumper. I've been playing rugby league since I was four years old and you watch it as a kid every year. It's a goal and a dream to play in the Blues jumper," Sua'ali'i reiterated at a recent Blues' media day.

Embed from Getty Images

Blues back rower Angus Crichton, who is also supposedly considering a transition to rugby union next season, praised Sua'ali'i for his professionalism and readiness.

"I knew he was the real deal from when I first set my eyes on him," Crichton said.

"He's switched on. Super self-aware and he's sort of a bit ahead of his age in that sense. I think he's a complete pro and he's ready for it."

Sua'ali'i looks up to dual-code stars like Israel Folau and Sonny Bill Williams, hoping to follow in their footsteps.

"Those are the guys I looked up to as a young kid. I wanted to do a lot of things they did," he said.

"Now I'm just trying to create my own path and the way I do it and the way I play footy."