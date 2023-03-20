The saga of Joseph Suaalii's code switch won't go away with his manager renewing his agent accreditation with Rugby Australia.

As of last week, Suaalii's manager Isaac Moses is now in a position to negotiate with the Wallabies, having renewed his agent accreditation.

Although he is signed with the Roosters until the end of the 2024 season, the club is worried he will leave as they are yet to sign him down to a long-term deal.

It was previously reported that Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made no secret of trying to lure Suaalii away from rugby league. This included the Wallabies offering an estimated $1.4 million a season to Suaalii.

Despite renewing his agent accreditation, Moses has denied that it has anything to do with the link between the talented youngster and Rugby Australia.

Instead, he has stated the renewal is due to the fact he manages a plethora of other Wallabies stars including Kurtley Beale, Will Smith and Will Skelton.