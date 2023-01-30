Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has revealed that Danny Levi is a chance of playing in Round 1.

Levi joined the Raiders late in the off-season having moved back to Australia from England on the back of a solid Rugby League World Cup campaign with Samoa.

The Raiders signing Levi means they have three exceptional dummy halves at their disposal.

Despite the exit of Josh Hodgson to the Parramatta Eels, Zac Woolford and Tom Starling are still both at the club.

The duo were responsible for sharing the number nine responsibilities in 2022 when Hodgson went down with a season-ending injury early in the campaign, but now, neither one is guaranteed of a position.

Levi has shown plenty of talent in his time in the NRL before moving to England, but was never able to cement a spot or add to his status, with time at the Manly Sea Eagles, Newcastle Knights and Brisbane Broncos.

But Stuart told the media that Levi is training exceptionally and will play in the club's first trial.

“100 per cent," Stuart said when asked whether Levi was a chance of starting the season or not.

“He has really hit the ground running. He is fit and healthy and he has bought right into the place.

“Danny is going to get an opportunity in our first trial. What he has done is created a very healthy competition.

“Zac and Tommy have done a great job for us the last couple of years and that competition is very healthy for a very important position in the team.”

The Raiders will open their season against with a tough trip to Townsville for a game with the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday, March 4, before playing the Dolphins, then returning to Canberra for their first home against the Cronulla Sharks.