Storm winger Isaac Lumelume has left the club due to personal family reasons, ending his six-game stint with Melbourne.

Lumelume joined the Storm in 2019 through a mid-season release from Cronulla, where he was unable to feature at NRL level for the Sharks.

The 23-year-old made his league debut for Melbourne in Round 16 last year against Manly before playing a further two games for the season.

The Fiji international made three appearances in 2021, featuring on the wing in the Storm's final two home and away clashes and against the Sea Eagles in the opening weekend of the post-season.

Lumelume revealed via Instagram on Tuesday night that he will depart the Storm, having cherished every second he had at the club.

"Unfortunately my time at the storm has to be cut short. Thankyou for all the memories we made for the last 2 and a half years," Lumelume's post reads.

"We’ll cherish it forever. Onto the next chapter."

The Storm confirmed in a subsequent post to Twitter that Lumelume has left the club due to personal family reasons.

Isaac is leaving due to personal family reasons. — Melbourne Storm (@storm) November 30, 2021

Lumelume's departure falls on the same day the Storm confirmed hooker Brandon Smith will leave the Victorian club at the conclusion of next season.

Smith is tipped to join the Sydney Roosters from 2023, ending a well-documented contract saga for the highly-coveted playmaker.