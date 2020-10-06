Storm have offered three 2020 debutants the chance to play for the club again next season after their finals win against the Eels on Saturday, per Fox Sports.

Chris Lewis, who has made five appearances, one try, three offloads and 94 tackles so far this year has been offered a two-year contract with the club as well as being promoted into the full time squad.

The 28-year-old back-rower, who is a qualified school teacher, relocated from the Sunshine Coast Falcons in order to pursue his development contract with the Storm at the start of pre-season.

He made his debut with the Storm against South Sydney in round four at AAMI Park, playing five more games for the Storm this season.

Isaac Lumelume and Aaron Pene, who both joined the Storm during the 2019 season, have also be offered contracts that extend until the end of the 2021 season.

Lumelume, the Fijian Test winger who debuted against Manly in round 16, made three appearances, one try and 19 tackles this season, leaving him with a current 85.2% tackle efficiency and three games under his belt for the season.

Pene on the other hand, made his debut in round 20 against St George Illawarra, managing 23 tackles and a running distance of 88 meters in his 36 minutes on the field.

Frank Ponissi – the Storm general manager – commented on the three players, saying that the trio had made the most of everything that was thrown at them during the 2020 season.

“As well as being very diligent and valuable contributors at each training session in what has been a challenging 2020, Chris, Isaac and Aaron all showed they had potential for more games in the NRL when they were given their chance this year,” Ponissi said.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to the NRL for all three of them and we are seeing the benefits they’re receiving from being part of the Storm system.

“We’re very hopeful each of them will have an even bigger role to play in 2021 and beyond.

“It’s also clear that the time they have spent with our feeder teams – Isaac and Aaron with Easts Tigers and Chris with the Falcons – has helped them to be well prepared for the step up to the NRL.”