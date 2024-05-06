Confirmed to be without Ryan Papenhuyzen for this week against the Sharks, the Melbourne Storm also have another two players in doubt for the blockbuster clash.

The club could be without boom rookie Sua Fa'alogo and New Zealand international halfback Jahrome Hughes.

No certainty to take on the Sharks this week, Hughes revealed to AAP that he felt his calf "pop" last weekend against the Gold Coast Titans and is unsure if he will line-up in the halves this weekend.

At this stage, it is understood that he has sustained a calf injury, but the severity is unknown. The Storm has yet to issue an update.

"In the first 10 minutes I felt (my calf)," Hughes told the publication.

"I am not too sure exactly what it is, just that it is in my calf. I felt it pop. I feel as though I won't be playing next week, but I will get scans and hopefully it is not too bad.

"I want to play but it is still pretty sore at the moment."

Zero Tackle understands that Tyran Wishart is the frontrunner to move into the halves if Hughes is unavailable which will allow Bronson Garlick to enter the team via the interchange bench.

The injury to Hughes couldn't have come at a worse time for the Storm, who lost primary backup halfback Jonah Pezet to a season-ending ACL injury last week.

Samoan international and boom rookie Sua Fa'alogo is also in doubt for Saturday's match after sustaining a knee injury with the club monitoring him over the next couple of days.

However, it isn't all bad news for the Storm, with Xavier Coates (hamstring) set to return to the wing this week, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“He had head knock in the first half and then he came off with the knee knock," said Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi via The Daily Telegraph.

“The medical staff at this stage aren't overly concerned but they're going to monitor him over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“At this stage he'll probably be in some doubt but we won't know until Tuesday.”

Fa'alogo was considered the number one contender to take over Ryan Papenhuyzen's duties at fullback for this week but with both of them absent the logical choice is to have Nick Meaney at fullback.

Meaney's potential move to fullback would see a vacant spot in the centres. Dean Ieremia, Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea are all available choices that Craig Bellamy could choose from.

The Melbourne Storm will face the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on Saturday night at 19:35 AEST.