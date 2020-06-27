Melbourne Storm stalwarts Cameron Smith, Craig Bellamy and Ryan Hoffman have been captured addressing Warriors players on Friday night.

The Storm trounced the Warriors 50-6 in their first game since the sudden sacking of former coach Stephen Kearney.

The Warriors agreed to relocate across the ditch during coronavirus lockdown to get the NRL back up and running.

Many of the players have not seen their families during the time and the Storm trio acknowledged the sacrifices the Warriors have made to ensure the resumption of the season.

At least three Warriors players have indicated that they want to return home as homesickness has taken its toll.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitua and Agnatius Paasi have told club management they want to return to New Zealand to reunite with loved ones.

New coach Todd Payton said he will not stand in the way of any player who wants to return home.

The NRL is involved in emergency talks with club officials today.