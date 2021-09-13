Melbourne Storm's purple reign is set to remain stable after Craig Bellamy's collective of coaching lieutenants have all agreed to remain with the powerhouse side for a further two-seasons.

In an official statement released on Monday morning, it was announced that the pedagogical panel of Aaron Bellamy, Stephen Kearney, Marc Brentnall and former club forward, Ryan Hinchcliffe are all set to stay on at AAMI Park until the end of the 2023 season.

The quartet's recommittals come in the wake of Craig Bellamy's decision earlier this year to extend his stay in the Victorian capital beyond this October.

Speaking within said statement, Melbourne's general manager of football Frank Ponissi claimed that the efforts of all four assistants were indicative of the club's professional ethos.

“They are all passionate about the club and have a genuine care for the people in the club, especially the players," Ponissi said.

“I know our playing group hold our coaches in high esteem and will benefit from continuing to their develop their games with them.

“We are excited that each of them will continue on at the club for the next two years and we look forward to having them here along with their wonderful families who are very much part of Storm.”

Although never pulling on a purple jersey in a playing sense, both Bellamy and Brentnall have long standing relationships with the club after serving in multiple roles, with the latter even acting as a ball boy during the club's fledgling years in the NRL.

Hinchcliffe and Kearney's names are far more familiar to the average league fan in Victoria, with both men combining for 316 first-grade appearances for the franchise between 1999 and 2015.

The superbly coached Storm will enjoy a week off before facing the victor of Saturday night's semi-final between Penrith and Parramatta.