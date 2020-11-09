Josh Addo-Carr’s manager is set to meet with Wests on Thursday to figure out if the Melbourne star will be a Tiger by 2021, per The Daily Telegraph.

Addo-Carr has gained interest from the Bulldogs, Rabbitohs and Tigers as he plans a move home to Sydney, potentially cutting his contract with the Storm a year early.

The Melbourne winger has told his agent, Mario Tartak, that he will wait until after Wednesday’s Origin II clash at ANZ Stadium before making a decision on his future.

It is understood that Addo-Carr has told Tartak that he plans to know where he will be playing next year prior to next week’s Origin decider.

A meeting with the Tigers could steer a return for the Storm flyer, but a move to Wests remains unlikely.

Addo-Carr has committed to an agreement with Wests that his return to the club must be under Michael Maguire’s management.

The Storm have previously requested either David Nofoaluma or Tommy Talau in return for their speedster, with the Tigers reluctant on any move of the sort.

Melbourne have also looked into Canterbury’s Reimis Smith, but a move won’t necessarily see Addo-Carr head to Belmore.

Reports broke last month that Add-Carr could remain in Melbourne for next season and talk to rival clubs after Origin for 2022 and beyond.