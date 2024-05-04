Injuries and Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen unfortunately go hand-in-hand, and the star has sustained his latest injury setback.

Competing against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night, Papenhuyzen exited the field of play clutching his right leg after attempting a tackle on opposing fullback AJ Brimson.

He has since confirmed the injury and will become the latest player unavailable for NSW Blues selection for Game 1 after it was announced on Saturday that Cameron Murray would be absent from the opening game of the series.

"We're not 100 per cent sure how bad it is," Storm coach Craig Bellamy told media post-match.

"Ryan's had a plate in that ankle before so we're not quite sure if it's something to do with the plate or just above the plate so he'll to have a scan and go from there. I don't know how much bad luck he can have.

"Sua [Fa'alogo] also came off with a knee injury after all that so we're not sure how bad that is. That's why he came off the second time."

Along with the words from Bellamy, Ryan Papenhuyzen confirmed via his social media that he has suffered a "little fracture" above the surgical plate that was put in following his last ankle injury.

According to NRL Physio, it is understood that the estimated time for recovery is approximately six to eight weeks.

Ryan Papenhuyzen indicates he has suffered a small fibula fracture above the surgical plate that was put in last year when he fractured/dislocated his ankle. Was concern considering direct contact mechanism. Often 6-8 weeks recovery to allow for adequate bone healing but varies. pic.twitter.com/3YL2xyQQJu — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 4, 2024

Gold Coast Titans halfback Tanah Boyd also sustained a dislocated wrist during the clash in the 8th minute and failed to return to the field.

Boyd will undergo scans on the injury to determine the severity and approximate return timeline, per NRL.com

In other news around the grounds on Saturday, Dolphins centre Tesi Niu sustained an ankle injury in the 47th minute against the North Queensland Cowboys and failed to return to the match.

The club has yet to provide an update on his condition.