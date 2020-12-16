“Having someone like Josh choose to join the Bulldogs after being the target of a number of clubs is another sign that we are gradually piecing together a squad that has the right mix of experience and quality,” he told bulldogs.com.au.

“Josh has been a proven performer at whatever level he has played and he will bring those elements of speed and strike-power that all clubs are looking for in their backline.

“Josh becomes another leader in our group and will bring the sort of winning attitude that the club is looking to create here at Belmore.

“We look forward to him joining us for the 2022 season and wish him all the best for next season.”

Addo-Carr, 25, has finally got his wish to return to NSW after informing the Storm he wanted to be closer to his family.

The Foxx has played 105 NRL games, originally starting his career at the Wests Tigers in 2016 before moving to the Storm the following season.

He has also represented New South Wales in nine State of Origin matches and Australia in two Tests.