Wantaway Melbourne Storm star winger Josh Addo-Carr has ended speculation about his immediate playing future by recommitting to the Melbourne Storm for the 2020 NRL season.
Speaking for the first time publicly since requesting an early release from his NRL contract, Addo-Carr told the Melbourne Storm club website he is ready to suit up for the Storm in the upcoming season.
“I love the club and I love the boys. I’m looking forward to the 2020 season and I believe we can go all the way.”
Speaking on why he requested his early release, Addo-Carr said: “I’ve always been happy living in Melbourne but I wanted to move back to Sydney for family reasons, for my kids to grow up surrounded by the rest of my family.”
Despite Addo-Carr recommitting for the 2020 NRL season, Melbourne have stated that they are still exploring options to provide him with his early release at the end of the 2020 season, provided fair value for Addo-Carr is given.
For now. Addo-Carr is looking for the Storm to build on a 2019 season which saw them eliminated in the preliminary final by eventual premiers the Sydney Roosters.
“We can win the premiership in 2020. We’ve put in the work now it’s just about believing we can get there and backing ourselves.”
