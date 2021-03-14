NRL Rd 20 - Dragons v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Brandon Smith of the Storm passes during the round 20 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Melbourne Storm at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith has denied reports he is prepared to buy out his contract with the Storm.

The Sydney Morning Herald claimed Smith was willing to pay the Storm $200,000 of his own money to buy out his contract and sign for a club that would make him their starting hooker.

However, Smith took to Instagram to deny the claims and mockingly said that he would rather spend $200,000 on golf lessons.

The New Zealand international is contracted until 2022 but is behind Harry Grant in the pecking order for the No. 9 jersey.

The Titans and Bulldogs have previously shown interest in the 24-year-old, who is reportedly set to earn $500,000 next season.

Smith averaged 16.9 kicking metres and made 35 tackles in the Storms’ season opener against the Rabbitohs.