Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith has denied reports he is prepared to buy out his contract with the Storm.

The Sydney Morning Herald claimed Smith was willing to pay the Storm $200,000 of his own money to buy out his contract and sign for a club that would make him their starting hooker.

However, Smith took to Instagram to deny the claims and mockingly said that he would rather spend $200,000 on golf lessons.

The New Zealand international is contracted until 2022 but is behind Harry Grant in the pecking order for the No. 9 jersey.

The Titans and Bulldogs have previously shown interest in the 24-year-old, who is reportedly set to earn $500,000 next season.

Smith averaged 16.9 kicking metres and made 35 tackles in the Storms’ season opener against the Rabbitohs.