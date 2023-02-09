Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica has re-signed with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The Fijian representative will head into the 2023 season as one of the Storm's most important players following a number of key off-season departures.

All of Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith have left the club during the off-season, taking a mountain of experience with them.

It opens up a permanent starting spot for the Fijian-born 28-year-old, who debuted for the Storm in 2017 and has played 71 NRL games to date.

He will likely feature in the middle third this season alongside other starters Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Queensland forward Christian Welch, who missed most of 2022 with injury.

The contract means he will likely go past 100 games while playing in purple, although he may have already been a lot closer if not for a back injury in 2020.

Kamikamica spoke of his excitement at signing a new deal with Craig Bellamy's side.

“Storm was the first club to give an opportunity to play in the NRL. It's always an honour and a dream come true to pull on the purple jersey,” Kamikamica said in a club statement.

“To be able to stay here for a couple more years to come is very pleasing for me and for my family back in Fiji.

“I've also got some very good mates here, especially Juzzy (Olam) and Nelson (Asofa-Solomona), so I'm happy I get to spend some more time with them over the next couple of years.

“As long as I can stay injury-free, and play week-in, week-out, that's the aim for myself - to play 100 games.

“And to play 100 games for Melbourne Storm would be a huge honour.”

The Storm start their season with the opening clash of the year against the Parramatta Eels.