Cameron Smith remains a free agent one week out of the 2021 season, with both the Titans and Broncos continuing their chase for the veteran rake.

Retirement is still a strong possibility for the 37-year-old, with a return to the Storm looking unlikely.

Melbourne named senior duo Dane Finucane and Jesse Bromwich as their co-captains to replace Smith, with Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Christian Welch and Cameron Munster rounding out the leadership group.

Munster spoke to the media during the NRL’s season launch on Thursday, revealing he believes the Queensland great will play on in 2021.

“Nah, I don’t think he’s done,” Munster said.

“I think he’s still got a lot to give in the game.

If @camsmith9 retires after Sunday's Grand Final, the man likely to replace him as @Storm captain is another Cameron, Munster. The cheeky half credits Smith for making him realise off-field behaviour can make or break your career. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @ChrisGarry7 #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/EIcWSiKyTB — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) October 23, 2020

“It’s going to be good for whichever team gets him.

“The Broncos have got some good young talent coming through, same with the Titans.

“They’re both young squads and to have someone like Cameron Smith in the side and lead them around and show them the qualities of a good player, and the qualities of a good person off the field, I’m sure both those teams would blossom.”

Munster commented on the thought of facing his former teammate, a player that has shaped his career.

“I’d just do what everyone else does, try and take him out … might squirrel grip him something,” he joked.

“If I do get to play against him I’ll be very thankful as I’ve obviously played alongside him a lot.

“To play against him and to see what he does against us would be cool to see.”

Melbourne will get their 2021 season underway against the Rabbitohs next Thursday, and will face the Broncos in rounds 4 and 12, whilst playing the Titans in rounds 13 and 23.