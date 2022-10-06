It's been reported that 2022 New Zealand Warriors front-rower Aaron Pene is set to join former teammate Eliesa Katoa at the Melbourne Storm in 2023 as the Victorian club continues to rebuild its front-row stocks.

The Storm have lost the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi to Wayne Bennett's Dolphins, leaving a dearth of experience in the Storm's pack.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, Pene will now join Katoa and former St George Illawarra Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims as members of new-look ensemble for 2023.

The 27-year-old was granted a release from the final year of his contract at the Warriors at the start of the week. He initially made his NRL debut for Melbourne in Round 20 of the 2020 season.

He was given limited opportunities in his first stint at the club, eventually forcing his move to the Warriors at the start of the 2022 season on a two-year deal. Despite making a career-best 14 appearances for the New Zealand club, he was granted a release once the season ended.

Spending most of his time coming off the bench, Pene averaged 65 metres and 18 tackles in 28 minutes per game.

Standing at a colossal 190cm, Pene is built in a similar mold to the club's leading props Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica.