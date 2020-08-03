Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith is set to spend some time on the sidelines after injuring his AC joint on Sunday.

Coach Craig Bellamy confirmed the news after his team’s 26-16 win over the Knights.

“They’re (medical staff) thinking its a grade 2, he will probably miss two or three weeks,” he said.

Smith hurt his left shoulder while scoring his 46th career try, which Bellamy joked that he could’ve off-loaded the ball instead.

“I thought he should’ve gone outside to Josh, to make it a bit easier.”

The Storm take on the Bulldogs in round 13 followed by the Roosters in round 14 and then the Eels a week later.

Smith’s injury comes the same week that speculation emerged that the Brisbane Broncos were interested in his signature for 2021.