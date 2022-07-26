Melbourne’s frantic quest for a talented outside back to plug the massive hole created by a spate of recent injuries looks to be over.

The recruitment drive has seen names like Reece Walsh and Daine Laurie and former Storm flyer Josh Addo-Carr tied to the club as potential replacement options for Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Reimis Smith and more.

Despite the rumours and rejection, the Daily Telegraph says the club may have finally filled the gap, with David Nofoaluma reportedly set to join the Storm on a loan deal that would expire at the end of the season.

The Telegraph reports Nofoaluma met with teammates on Tuesday to inform them of his plans. While he’d stay in Melbourne up to and through the finals, he would return to Wests Tigers for 2023.

The renowned one-club winger has struggled to find his best form this year, with injuries and other issues seeing him spend time in reserve grade despite the club’s NRL struggles. He holds the club record for tries for the joint-venture, scoring 95 in 175 appearances.

Despite limited opportunities this season, he’s still scored eight tries in just 12 appearances.

It’s believed Nofoaluma will link with the Storm later this week, despite being named to play for Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup. He could make his debut for Melbourne against the Titans in Round 21.

The Storm are in free-fall and desperately need to turn results around. A loss this week against the Warriors in New Zealand could see the Melbourne club slip to the bottom of the Top 8.