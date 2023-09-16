The Melbourne Storm are set to extend the contract of youngster Sua Fa'alogo a fortnight after making his NRL debut.

The decision by the Storm comes after star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen sustained another major leg injury within three games of returning to the NRL after a 13-month injury hiatus from the sport.

In his NRL debut, Fa'alogo showed plenty of promise and would even cross the line for two four-pointers. One of them coming after a 70-metre two-man run with Papenhuyzen.

His debut also included eight tackle busts, two line breaks, 24 passes and 108 total running metres.

“I was just so grateful … never thought (as) a kid from Samoa would get a debut, I am just so grateful," Faalogo said after his NRL debut.

“I came straight from Samoa, never thought I would play NRL.”

His debut in the NRL not only highlighted the potential of the youngster but he also became the fifth Victorian to play for the Melbourne Storm. The outside back progressed through the club's junior academy system which saw him play in the team's SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg system.

The club have an option on the youngster for 2025 according to The Courier Mail, however the publication reports that they will begin contract negotiations to lock him up for a longer period of time.

“I've got one more year and I would love to stay at the Storm,” Fa'alogo said via The Courier Mail.