The Melbourne Storm have revealed star winger Will Warbrick has suffered a hip strain.

The injury, picked up during the Storm's Round 12 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles before their Round 13 bye, is significant enough to cause the former New Zealand international rugby sevens representative to miss out this weekend as well against the Newcastle Knights.

In worse news for the Victorian outfit, they have confirmed Warbrick is no sure thing of returning in Round 15, with the club saying they will need to monitor Warbrick next week before determining whether he will be able to travel to Auckland with the side to take on the New Zealand Warriors.

Go Media Stadium NZW MEL

The Storm, who currently sit at the top of the NRL ladder, have moved Grant Anderson into the starting lineup on the wing to replace Warbrick this weekend, with Bronson Garlick coming into the side as the new bench utility.

Anderson lining up on the wing may well have been prevented if Ryan Papenhuyzen was fit, however, with the star fullback out, Sua Fa'alogo has been deputising in the number-one jersey for Craig Bellamy's side.

Melbourne will also need to make a call on Harry Grant for the game against Newcastle, with the star representing Queensland at State of Origin level on Wednesday night before potentially being asked to back up just four days later.

Warbrick's absence is a blow for the Storm given his form this year which has seen five tries and 129 metres per game to date.

The game against Newcastle is due to kick off at 2 pm (AEST) on Sunday.