The Melbourne Storm are hopeful prop Tui Kamikamica's injury will not keep him out of next week's preliminary final against the Penrith Panthers.

Kamikamica injured his ankle during the final minutes of Friday's tense preliminary final win over the Sydney Roosters in an awkward tackle.

Despite some suggestions it was a hip drop, the footage clearly showed it wasn't, with the defender landing on the ground and not Kamikamica's legs, before the momentum of the tackle forced his ankle into the awkward position.

While fears for a more serious injury were immediately raised, the Fijian representative's injury, according to coach Craig Bellamy, is not too bad.

"I haven't seen him, but I don't think it was too bad to be quite honest," Bellamy said on Kamikamica during his post-game press conference.

"He will obviously be assessed."

The Storm played the game against the Roosters without halfback Jahrome Hughes, fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and winger Xavier Coates, who were all injured last week against the Broncos in a losing qualifying final effort where Melbourne failed to hit the scoreboard.

Papenhyzen's season is over, but Hughes and Coates are a chance of playing again.

Bellamy said they were both a chance, but with Coates still in a moonboot, Hughes would be the more likely of the duo to play against Penrith.

"I think they are both a chance, but not quite sure," Bellamy said.

"I think Jahrome is a better chance than Xavier at the moment, but until they start running... Xavier is still in the boot. Having said that, I have seen guys in boots for seven days and playing two days later.

"I haven't heard too much from the medical staff at the later end of the week, but hopefully they will do a little bit of training tomorrow."

Melbourne have a full seven-day turnaround until next Friday's trip to Sydney, where they will clash with the Penrith Panthers at Accor Stadium for a spot in the grand final.