Melbourne Storm expect Cameron Smith to make a decision on his future before next Sunday’s clash against Manly, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Storm are keen for Smith to make a decision as soon as possible so they can resolve the futures of youngsters Brandon Smith and Harry Grant.

Former teammate Cooper Cronk believes Smith will retire at the end of the season and that the Storm are preparing him for one last swansong.

“I don’t know what he’s doing or what he’s thinking but I think he retires at the end of this year,” Cronk told Fox League’s Super Saturday.

“The reason I say that is because I think the last two weeks are an indication. The Cameron and the Storm that I know, they are priming him for one last assault.

“He’s rested for two weeks, he hardly ever misses two games, particularly against the Roosters and Parramatta. I think he’s priming himself for one last shot at that trophy.”

There is plenty of interest from northern clubs if Smith decides to leave the Storm at the end of the season.

Gold Coast and the Broncos have been linked to the Storm great, but Titans culture manager Mal Meninga says there have been no conversations with Smith.

None at all,” he told Super Saturday.

“We understand the situation, we respect that it’s Cameron’s decision.

“I think there’s a whole heap of clubs waiting in the wings for that decision, so realistically if Cameron’s going to tell the Storm he’s going to play on then all the other blocks follow.”