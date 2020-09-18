The Melbourne Storm have become embroiled in a COVID-19 breach, as first reported by The Courier Mail.

Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch has been stood down for the incident, according to 7News’ Chris Garry.



The player reportedly invited a person to their Sunshine Coast hub overnight.

The Storm has reportedly informed the NRL Integrity Unit and Queensland Government about the complicated matter.

Storm and Maroons prop Christian Welch stood down for Covid breach overnight. Will be fined by NRL. Similar situation to Allan Langer going to Caxton Hotel a few hours before restrictions were relaxed. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 18, 2020

All Storm officials, players and coaches inside their bubble were from midnight considered to be “normal citizens” free of any restrictions, having spent the last 14 days in Queensland.

Therefore, the investigation into the situation must establish when the person arrived at the Storm hub.

The Storm player and guest will now undertake a COVID-19 test.

Melbourne face the Wests Tigers at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday night at 5.30pm AEST.