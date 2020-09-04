The Melbourne Storm are holding out hope they may still yet be able to convince star Josh Addo-Carr to remain with the club beyond 2020.

Addo-Carr is set to play his 100th game on Friday night against South Sydney and needs just one try to equal Marcus Bai in seventh place on the Storm’s all-time try scoring list.

Before the season started, Addo-Carr made it known that he’d like a return to New South Wales in 2021.

But with fellow winger Suliasi Vunivalu departing Melbourne at season’s end, the Storm will do all they can to try and keep Addo-Carr around the club for a while longer.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said he’s hopeful Addo-Carr will change his mind about leaving the club at seasons end.

“I know he wants to go back to Sydney but hopefully in the next couple of months he might change his mind,” Bellamy told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are proud of what he has done for our club and the player he has become.