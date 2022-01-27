The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the signature of Reimis Smith on a new two-year contract extension which will see him remain in the Victorian capital until at least the end of 2024.

Smith played the first 49 games of his NRL career with the Canterbury Bulldogs between 2016 and 2020, before shifting to Melbourne in 2021.

He played his 50th game on club debut and went on to play 25 games out of a possible 26 in his first season with the club, playing a big part in the Storm's record-breaking winning-streak. His only rest came ahead of the finals series.

He scored 14 tries during the season, spending all of his time in the centres.

Likely to once again play a big part in the centres for the Storm during the 2022 season, the 24-year-old's contract extension makes him one of the longest-contracted players to the club, only behind Ryan Papenhuyzen and Christian Welch, while Jahrome Hughes has a player option for 2024.

Jack Howarth re-signed with the Storm until the end of 2027 on Thursday morning as well.

Smith said he was thrilled to re-sign.

“I’m extremely happy,” Smith said.

"I’m very grateful to this club and what they’ve done for me so far. I’m looking forward to the future.

“I wouldn’t want to be at any other club but the Storm.”

The re-signing of Howarth and Smith bucks a recent trend of talent leaving the club for the Storm, with Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane leaving for 2022, while already Brandon Smith, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi have confirmed their exits for 2023, with Kenneath Bromwich also reportedly close to signing with the Dolphins.