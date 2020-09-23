Brandon Smith could be heading elsewhere if Cameron Smith decides to stay at the club for one more year according to The Australian.

If Cameron Smith, who has made 427 appearances for the Storm, does decide to stay at the club, then it could mean that his teammate may look at his options elsewhere even though he has a year to go on his contract.

If Melbourne chooses Cameron over Brandon than it would mean the 24-year-old will look to ply his trade elsewhere.

However, coach Craig Bellamy is confident in him staying and play out his current contract.

“There could be a chance (I leave) but I just want to focus on trying to win the comp this year,” Brandon Smith told The Australian.

“We don’t want to indulge in the decision that Cameron has to make so we will just have to wait and see.

“Obviously, with Cam, the decision will determine me and Harry’s future but there is no pressure on him.

“If Cam ends up leaving I will definitely stay at the Storm but until then we just don’t know.”

It’s not only Brandon’s future that is impacting Cameron Smith’s decision, with Harry Grant, who is on loan at Wests Tigers, weighing up whether he will be back in Melbourne Storm colours for 2021.

“I’m not quite sure yet,” Craig Bellamy said of Harry Grant returning to the club.

“I don’t know whether you can say 100 per cent. We still don’t know what Cameron’s doing.

“I don’t really know that answer but I think it’s more likely than not that he will.”