Melbourne Storm halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes have returned to pre-season training well ahead of schedule in the Victorian capital.

The pair were spotted on the club's social media during the week running through fitness drills in Melbourne, despite the fact they don't officially need to report for training until the weeks leading up to Christmas in mid-December.

Their break being extended beyond the end of their teammates comes after they represented their countries - Munster Australia and Hughes New Zealand - in the recent Pacific Cup tri-series, where New Zealand handed Australia their largest ever defeat in the final.

The early return comes with Melbourne desperate to go steps further in 2024, during what could be Craig Bellamy's final season in charge as the head coach.

Bellamy has weighed up the idea of retiring from his head coaching role in each of the recent seasons, and it seems more and more likely that 2024 will finally be his last.

That means Melbourne could have a single season left to unleash a premiership charge before having to do so under a rookie coach, and the halves, who were unable to control things during a disappointing finals campaign for Melbourne, are not going to take a chance of going in underdone.

Both have had issues with injuries in recent times, and will be hoping they, alongside star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, can put a full season together as the Storm attempt to stop the Penrith Panthers juggernaut which shows no signs of slowing down in pursuit of what would be a fourth straight premiership.