The Bulldogs are set to be big players in the upcoming off-season following an internal cull that saw eight players moved on from their books to free up space for the 2021 season, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that Penrith’s Matt Burton and Storm hooker Brandon Smith are both on the radar of Trent Barrett, as the incoming coach looks to finalise his 30-man roster.

The club confirmed that eight players would not be contracted with the club in 2021, including Aiden Tolman, Kieran Foran and Marcelo Montoya.

Tolman has played over 200 games across 10 seasons at Belmore and proved his worth in the league with stellar performance against the Rabbitohs last weekend.

Foran was reluctant to agree to a one-year deal to remain with Canterbury for 2021, with the luckless veteran rumoured to a return to Manly for next season.

Tim Lafai, Jesse Sue, Jack Cogger and Isaiah Tass have also been let go by the club, while Kerrod Holland announced his retirement earlier this month.

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill thanks the departing group for their service to the club.

“These decisions are never easy and it is important that we acknowledge each individual person for what they brought to the club and for giving their all while they were here,” Hill said.

The eight departures opens the door for star inclusions, with Smith and Burton both linked to a Belmore arrival.

Smith is beloved to be a top priority for the Bulldogs, as the club look to fill an ongoing hooker void within the club.