Melbourne Storm forward and former Kiwi player Nelson Asofa-Solomona has turned down rugby union offers in order to solidify his future in rugby league, reports Stuff.

The former schoolboy rugby stand out has told rugby teams that he is not interested in a switch as he would be doing himself an “injustice”.

Asofa-Solomona, who left Wellington to pursue his NRL career with the Storm in 2015, said he is set on winning more accolades with the Melbourne and hopes the NRL Grand Final this Sunday against the Panthers will be his next.

The powerhouse 24-year-old is one of league’s most redoubtable forwards, abusing his large demeanour to enforce power within the game.

Although he has not completely ignored the idea of returning to rugby union, Asofa-Solomona explains that he hasn’t finished what he started at Storm, and is hoping to see a long-term future down south.

“I had a lot of opportunities to go back [to rugby] but I just knew in my heart if I was to leave the game, I just know I haven’t done enough, I haven’t done what I want to achieve in rugby league,” Asofa-Solomona Stuff on a Zoom call this week.

“I would have been doing myself an injustice going back to rugby union. I wasn’t satisfied with one premiership. I am ready to win as many as I can with this successful club. So I never say never, but I am here for a long time.

“My main focus is thinking about the Storm.”

The 2017 NRL Grand Final saw victory for the Storm, beating the North Queensland Cowboys by 28 points and gave Asofa-Solomona a taste of his first NRL premiership.

Melbourne finished second on the ladder this year with 16 wins and four losses, falling just behind the Penrith Panthers who saw 18 wins, one draw and one loss for the 2020 season.

Storm is hoping to see victory this weekend when going head-to-head with the Panthers and Asofa-Solomona is hungry for another premiership to finish the year with a bang.

“This is what you play all year for,” he said.

“The boys are really hungry. We have a lot of guys who played in 2018 when we lost to the Roosters. That still hurts. Obviously 2018 does still hurt a bit personally but we have moved on from then.

“We have had a lot of obstacles this year. We have had a motto this year – adapt and overcome. To win a grand final, especially with all we have been through, it is going to be one of the most memorable.”

