Melbourne forward Felise Kaufusi will not feature in the Storm's Thursday night bout against Manly due to a family matter in the United States.

The club confirmed on Tuesday morning that the veteran second-rower will fly abroad to be with his father, who is currently in hospital in California.

"Melbourne Storm forward Felise Kaufusi will be unavailable for Thursday night’s match against Manly due to family reasons," a club statement reads.

"Kaufusi will fly to the United States today to be with his father Taniela who has been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

"The best wishes of everyone at Storm are with the Kaufusi family."

The Storm have not disclosed a likely return date for the 30-year-old, placing him in some doubt for Game 3 of the 2022 State of Origin Series.

Melbourne are expected to make multiple changes for their Round 16 matchup against the Sea Eagles, with star playmaker Cameron Munster in doubt for the encounter with a shoulder injury sustained on Maroon duties.

Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is expected to return from injury for the clash in what will be a major boost for Craig Bellamy.

Kaufusi has played 166 games for the Storm since making his debut 2015, including 14 appearances in 2022.