Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica has escaped with a fine for a high shot on Spencer Leniu during the club's 16-0 shutout victory over the Penrith Panthers on Thursday evening.

After being a surprise move in the final team list, starting in the second row, the powerful Fijian forward put in a strong performance for the Victorian-based club, who announced their return to the premiership race in a dominant performance.

The 56th minute incident gave coach Craig Bellamy a cause for concern though, with Kamikamica hitting Penrith prop Spencer Leniu high as he attempted to bring the ball out of his own end.

The tackle appeared to be in the low range when it came to severity, but did collect Leniu with direct contact to the side of the jaw, giving away a penalty and seeing Kamikamica placed on report.

Kamikamica's offence has been handed a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge by the judiciary, meaning he is eligible for a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he takes the unlikely route of fighting the charge at the judiciary and loses.

It being a first offence for Kamikamica under the NRL's new judiciary code, which gave each player a clean slate and started a rolling 12-month window of punishments, means the blow has been softened, although even a third offence for a Grade 1 penalty is still eligible for a fine with an early guilty plea.

Kamikamica will be free to line up next Friday in a huge clash against the Brisbane Broncos.