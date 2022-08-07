Craig Bellamy can breathe a sigh of relief with some good news finally coming out of the Storm’s ever-growing injury ward.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes was forced from the field during the Storm’s victory over the Gold Coast, sporting a shoulder injury amid concerns he’d suffered a dislocation.

Hughes was sent for scans on the troublesome shoulder on Saturday and the Storm reported on Sunday morning that they had cleared him of any major damage.

Though a full diagnosis is still to come, it’s believed Hughes will only miss one or two weeks as the Storm cling to fourth place on the ladder.

Great news for Jahrome Hughes with scans revealing no major damage to his shoulder, Storm indicate he may miss 1-2 weeks. A “clean” subluxation with minimal structural damage almost best case, assessment on function & overall stability will dictate return - usual range 1-3 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 7, 2022

There were concerns that Hughes’ setback would pile on the terrible run of luck the club is experiencing with injuries.

Ryan Papenhuyzen, Reimis Smith, George Jennings, Justin Olam, Nick Meaney and Christian Welch have all missed a number of weeks with injuries, causing headaches for coach Bellamy.

Some of that pressure was relieved following the arrival of David Nofoaluma from Wests Tigers for the remainder of the season, but there’s no denying the difficulties the injuries have caused as the Storm prepare to take on the ladder-leading Panthers next weekend.

Bellamy has previously addressed the ongoing problems at the club this year, admitting he couldn’t remember a season so affected by injury in his time as an NRL head coach back in July.

The full extent of Hughes injury will be revealed later in the week.