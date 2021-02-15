The NRL are looking into potentially moving the Melbourne Storm playing and coaching groups into New South Wales after Victoria was sent into a snap lockdown last week.

The Storm were forced to leave Victoria last year as the state went into a lengthy lockdown period and managed to win the 2020 premiership.

The move is being contemplated as the NSW border to Victoria remains open for the time being. Queensland has closed theirs which would rule out a move to the Sunshine Coast where the Storm were based last year.

The Storm last year were forced to train in Albury near the Victoria/NSW border before making the move to the Queensland.

The Victorian government are set to announce whether the state can come out of lockdown on Wednesday night, with the announcement pending case numbers through the rest of the week.

Storm football manager Frank Ponissi told NRL.com that while they have formed plans in case of border closures, they are yet to plan for relocating.

“The club will continue to seek advice from the Victorian government and the NRL to ensure we can prepare for the 2021 season in the best way possible.”

Peter V’landys told SEN that the league would be forced to consider moving the Storm should the border restrictions tighten up.

“There’s a possibility at some point that the New South Wales and Victorian borders may close, and we can’t take that risk.

“We’ve got to be two to three steps ahead, we were last year, and we hope to be again this year.

“We’ve got strategies for all scenarios, we’re ready.”