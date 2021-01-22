The Melbourne Storm reportedly intend on playing both Brandon Smith or Harry Grant in their starting 13.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the Storm have “devised a plan” to play both of their star No. 9s in the same team.

Hooper reports that Grant will get given first crack at the hooker position to start the season, while Smith will play at lock.

Smith was recently given the green light to test his value on the open market, with a number of NRL rivals showing interest, most notably the Gold Coast Titans.

The 24-year old is coming off a strong campaign for the Storm in a premiership-winning storm.

He played 18 games in 2020 to take his tally to 62 since making his NRL debut in 2017.

Meanwhile, Grant is coming off a career-best year where he was on the loan to the Wests Tigers.

He won the 2020 Dally M Rising Star Award – ranking second in the league in dummy half runs with 107.

Grant also proved his reputation on the big stage by helping Queensland clinch the 220 Origin series with the game-winning try.