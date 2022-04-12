The Melbourne Storm's big win over the Canberra Raiders in Wagga Wagga has been enough to hand them control of Zero Tackle's stats-based team of the week for Round 5.

Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant have all been selected in the spine, while Clint Gutherson of the Eels rounds out the key four positions.

Elsewhere, the Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles have both had three players make the cut, while other winners in the Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors are represented with multiple players.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have a single player, while the weekend's other winners, the Penrith Panthers, have missed out. The only player from a losing side comes from the Brisbane Broncos.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 5 team.

1. Clint Gutherson (Eels)

Gutherson has been slowly building his form line, and it resulted in potentially his best performance of the season to date against the Titans on Saturday evening. He scored two tries, ran for 196 metres from just 16 carries, made a line break and also had six tackle busts.

His non-statistical work off the ball was also excellent and it's debatable whether the Eels would have won the game without his presence on the park.

2. Sione Katoa (Sharks)

Sione Katoa was a constant threat to the Tigers struggling defence on Sunday afternoon, running rings around them at times.

By the time it was all said and done, he had two tries, 154 running metres, a pair of line breaks and seven tackle busts in a performance that was among his best in first grade.

3. Jesse Ramien (Sharks)

Ramien might sometimes struggle for consistency, but when is at the top of his game, he is close to unstoppable. That is the best word to describe his efforts on Sunday afternoon against the Tigers as he wound up with the week's biggest score on the algorithm.

A try, 147 metres, a line break, two try assists, two line break assists and eight tackle busts were the highlights of a performance that left the Tigers' left edge defence with nightmares to take home.

4. Taane Milne (Rabbitohs)

A late try saw Milne push ahead of both Jesse Ramien and Joseph Manu on the statistical leaderboard by just two and four points respectively, while Jesse Arthars was also at the top of the pecking order.

Milne's performance saw him be among the best on ground against the Dragons, making 173 metres, a line break and 17 tackles.

5. Corey Oates (Broncos)

Oates scored a hat-trick against the Roosters on Friday evening, giving his side a sniff of what would have been a monumental and unexpected upset.

On top of that, he had 169 metres, a line break and five tackle busts in a performance the likes of which we haven't seen in quite some time from the Brisbane winger.

6. Cameron Munster (Storm)

Munster was by far and away the best five-eighth of the week, putting on something of a clinic against the Raiders in Wagga Wagga.

His ball running, in particular, was outstanding, coming up with 160 metres, but that also brought with it two try assists, six tackle busts, a line break and a line break assist.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Hughes just continues to go from strength to strength, and while he was playing in a team that dominated, it can't be understated just how important he was to that domination.

The headgear-wearing Kiwi made 93 metres, two line breaks, seven tackle busts and also kicked for 130 metres in a standout performance.

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)

While Junior Paulo has carried the form which saw him make the New South Wales Origin team over from 2021, it's Reagan Campbell-Gillard who has gone to another level in 2022.

He played a staggering 66 minutes on Saturday, including the first 55 unchanged, running for 241 metres from 20 carries and being a threat every time he touched the football.

9. Harry Grant (Storm)

Grant led the way in defence for the Storm, making 29 tackles, but was also superb with the ball in hand, and undoubtedly, the timing of his service and runs impacted the Canberra defence to make life easier for his teammates.

Wound up with 98 metres, a line break, a try assist, seven tackle busts and the game's opening try to boot.

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

The Roosters prop has returned to the starting team with a vengeance in the last fortnight, and while he drew plenty of headlines for some questionable acts of discipline during the second half, there is no doubting what the veteran Kiwi prop brings to the Roosters side.

He wound up with 127 metres from 13 runs, but also impressively made 39 tackles without a miss.

11. Euan Aitken (Warriors)

Aitken scored a late try to tie the game up against the Cowboys, which led to Shaun Johnson's match-winning field goal, but it was a strong 80-minute (and then some) performance from the second-rower.

The former centre ran for 129 metres, made a line break and defended excellently.

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

The Manly back-rower just continues to go from strength to strength for Manly. He ran on a late try in the club's demolition job of the Knights but was excellent for much of the contest.

He made 130 metres, a line break, a couple of tackle busts and defended strongly as well, making 33 tackles without a miss.

13. Josh Curran (Warriors)

Curran has gone from strength to strength at lock for the Warriors, putting himself firmly onto Brad Fittler's State of Origin radar. Another strong performance won't have hurt his chances either, with a try, a couple of tackle busts and 54 tackles.

Interchange

14. Cameron McInnes (Sharks)

McInnes has been outstanding since returning from a long injury layoff. It was thought he might have taken a number of weeks to get back to his best, but he is surely now pushing for a spot in the starting side.

Playing as a ball-playing lock, he made 125 metres, and 21 tackles in a 57-minute stint which went unchanged.

15. Karl Lawton (Sea Eagles)

Lawton scored a try from the bench, but also came up with some strong carries and a try assist, as well as not missing a single tackle during his time on the park.

16. Taniela Paseka (Sea Eagles)

Paseka might have only played 33 minutes of their Sea Eagles' win over Newcastle, but he made the most of it in trying conditions.

He scored a try, but it was his 133 metres from just 12 carries that has him in this team over other bench weapons like Bunty Afoa, Jacob Host and Spencer Leniu, who all had strong games.

17. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

Crichton had an excellent performance on Friday, turning the game when he came onto the park after a slow start from the tri-colours.

Making 132 metres from 12 carries, he ran the ball strongly and also came up with a try assist, sparking his side's attack at various points.