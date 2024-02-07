The Melbourne Storm have confirmed Harry Grant will be the club's stand-alone captain for the 2024 season, joined by a long list in the leadership group.

Grant becomes the 15th captain of the Storm, with the club announcing the news on Wednesday.

Also confirmed at the announcement were Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster in roles as vice-captains, while Tui Kamikamica, Josh King and the returning from injury Ryan Papenhuyzen take up spots in the six-man leadership team.

Grant was a vice-captain at the club last year alongside Hughes and Munster.

The star dummy half, who is a stalwart of both the Queensland Maroons State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos Test team, has shown clear leadership qualities at Melbourne in recent years and could be set for a long tenure in charge of the club.

He becomes the first dummy half to captain the Storm since the retirement of long-term former leader Cameron Smith.

Grant said he was honoured to take over the club's leadership in 2024.

“It really is an honour to be given the opportunity to lead this group of players and our Club,” Grant said.

"We have had some legends Captain the Storm and for my name to be listed next to someone like Cameron Smith, Robbie Kearns, Stephen Kearney and so many others is surreal.

“Welchy has done an incredible job over the last two seasons, and I know I can lean on him for advice and support along with Munster and Hughesy standing next to me.

“We have some great players and natural leaders in the group and I can't wait to get stuck into the season with them.”

Former captain Christian Welch, who led the Storm in 2023 during a transformative year for the club following a number of pre-season departures in the engine room, has disappeared from the leadership group entirely as the Storm move into the future.

The former captain will still be leaned on for advice however in what could be coach Craig Bellamy's final year in charge of the Victorian-based outfit.

Jason Ryles, who is the club's coaching coordinator, will oversee the leadership team and could well wind up in Bellamy's position next year as head coach of the transforming club.