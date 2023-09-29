Once rated as one of the game's most talented youngsters, utility Jayden Nikorima will once again be on the lookout for a new club in 2024.

A five-eighth who has also filled in playing other positions in reserve grade for the Storm, Nikorima only managed a single NRL game in 2023 to go with his one in 2022.

That in itself had ended a five-year exile from the NRL after he left the Sydney Roosters in 2016, playing the only other seven games of his career.

A former junior star, Nikorima represented the Junior Kangaroos and Queensland junior State of Origin team in his youth before signing with the Sydney Roosters on a three-year deal that wouldn't see out its second season after failing a drug test.

Other off-field problems saw Nikorima kept out of the NRL, and he ultimately played in the QLD Cup for the next number of years looking for an opportunity, which he eventually found ahead of the 2022 season with the Storm.

While he has spent most of his time in the QLD Cup, the five-eighth played for the Maori All Stars in 2022, and played a single NRL game in each season.

Upon leaving the club, Nikorima said he was grateful that the Storm took a chance on him when no one else would.

“Number 223 [his club number] means so much to me, being able to represent the club has made me a better person both on and off the field. I will take this number not just throughout my playing career but for the rest of my life,” Nikorima said.

“I've absolutely loved my time at the club, I'm disappointed I didn't get more opportunity, but Storm took a chance on me when no one else did.

"Being involved in such a club known for its elite standards and success has essentially opened the doors to me for other opportunities and I'll be forever grateful for that.

“To have the opportunity to learn off some of the best leaders like Welchy [Christian Welch] and players in the competition like Cam Munster and Harry Grant has helped me grow so much as a person .. I'm also a family man now so being involved in the community work that I do has really helped me as a person.”

It's unclear where Nikorima will play in 2024.