The Melbourne Storm have confirmed back-up halfback Jonah Pezet has suffered an ACL injury which will end his season.

The Storm's key backup half - who would have taken Cameron Munster's jersey for several big games during the State of Origin period, and been on standby for both Munster and Jahrome Hughes during the season - will instead go under the knife to repair his ACL, leading to a recovery period which is usually between nine and twelve months.

Pezet sustained the injury during Saturday's QLD Cup clash playing for the Brisbane Tigers against the Tweed Seagulls at the Pigabeen Sports Complex.

Here’s the incident in question which saw Pezet come from the field. Doesn’t look great on the initial vision for Jonah. https://t.co/pzaSAswbYh pic.twitter.com/1keCTz0z5U — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) April 27, 2024

“Unfortunately, scans have confirmed Jonah has ruptured his ACL which will require surgery in the coming days,” Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi said in a club statement confirming the devastating blow.

“Jonah has been in good form this season and has already shown his ability to play at NRL level. Whilst this is extremely disappointing for Jonah and the Club, we will support him and his recovery to ensure he has every opportunity to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Melbourne's draw during the Origin period is favourable, with the club having byes before Origin 1 and 3, however, given Munster still doesn't appear to be 100 per cent fit, it's unlikely Craig Bellamy would want him backing up from each performance for Queensland.

It's likely then that the Storm could have used Pezet for at least four games during the Origin window, with the club now instead likely needing to turn to Tyran Wishart to fill the void in the number six jumper, while they will be sweating on Hughes remaining fit with Pezet now unable to fill the number seven void for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

It's anticipated that Pezet will be fit for the start of the 2024 season.