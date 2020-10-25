Sources close to Craig Bellamy believe he will turn down the Broncos to accept a consultancy role at the Storm, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Broncos have offered Bellamy a 10-year coaching director role which could also include a job for his son, Storm assistant coach Aaron Bellamy.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

But according to The Daily Telegraph’s Travis Meyn and Peter Badel, the Storm have created a consultancy role that will allow Bellamy to relocate to Queensland and oversee Melbourne’s football operations and act as a mentor for his successor.

Storm recruitment chief Paul Bunn is confident Bellamy will reject the Broncos to stay for the Storm, a club he has coached since 2003.

“I honestly believe he will stay at the Storm. I would be shocked if Craig went to the Broncos,” Bunn told The Daily Telegraph.

“I just know how much time and effort he has put into making the Storm the great club they are today and I can’t see him wanting Melbourne to be dismantled in any way if he coached elsewhere.

“Melbourne will not let him go without a fight. The Broncos might be able to offer Craig money, but I feel he is motivated by other things.”

Bellamy will lead the Storm into today’s Grand Final decider against Penrith.