The Melbourne Storm have reportedly resigned to the prospect of spending the entire 2020 season in Queensland.

A spike of COVID-19 cases in Victoria has seen the club shift their home base north and play home gamers in the Sunshine State.

They will consider playing their remaining home games at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Storm coach Craig Bellamy conceded that the team would likely spend the rest of the campaign in Queensland.

“We are going to be here for longer rather than shorter,” he said.

“When we first were told (they were moving) it was two or three weeks at worst, but with the figures we got from the NRL, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were here (in Queensland) for the rest of the season.

“It depends on the numbers in Melbourne but I wouldn’t be surprised if we were here for most of the season.

“We were lucky to get out when we did.”

Bellamy added that the team would be happy to play home games at the Sunshine Coast Stadium due to scheduling clashes with Suncorp Stadium.

“I would love to play an NRL game here (on the Sunshine Coast),” he said.

“We are in the throes of trying to play the Titans game here.

“I’m not quite sure what has to happen for that to happen, but the NRL has played games here before, not only trial games but Souths played the Warriors here.

“If we are going to be here a whole heap of time we would like to play our games here because we won’t have as much travel like we would to Suncorp Stadium.

“The Reds are playing at Suncorp, so I don’t think we can play the Titans there. We would certainly look to play our home games up here.”