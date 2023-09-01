The Melbourne Storm are confident both Jarome Hughes and Harry Grant will be fit for their Week 1 finals match.

The club played without the duo against the Brisbane Broncos in their Round 27 win on Thursday evening, while another nine players were rested by coach Craig Bellamy.

Storm WON BY 10 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 22 FT 32 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The extreme measure to rest so many players came with the Storm already locked into either a third or fourth place finish, which will see them hit the road for a qualifying final next week, but also means their double chance was locked in.

The Broncos, who they beat 32 points to 22 in a game which saw star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen play his second game back from injury and first in the starting side, also elected to rest most of their sides.

If other results go the right way this weekend, the two teams could return to the same venue for next weekend's qualifying final.

Regardless of whether the Storm draw the Broncos or Panthers for next weekend's tustle, they will desperately want to be at full strength, and that requires both Grant and Hughes to be fit.

Grant missed the game with Brisbane due to a minor shoulder problem, while Hughes didn't make the trip north after injuring his knee last weekend against the Gold Coast Titans.

Bellamy said Grant was more certain than Hughes to play.

"Harry will play. I am really confident of that, and I think Jahrome (will)," Bellamy said during his post-game press conference.

"We haven't seen Jahrome. We didn't bring him up to Brisbane because the flight could have swollen the injury up which wouldn't have been good for him."

The star halfback was revealed to have suffered a "minor medial" problem during the week in his knee, and while most issues need at least a fortnight to recover, the minor nature of the injury and desperate stage of the season will likely see him play next week if he is close to fit.