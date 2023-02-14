Melbourne Storm centre Reimis Smith returned to the field for the first time since Round 9 in 2022 last weekend, and the former Maori All Star couldn't be more excited.

After enduring a torn pectoral injury in the middle of the 2022 season, Smith has expressed happiness to be back out on the football field.

"It's good playing footy back now, so I can really get back into it. Training's different to playing footy so it's good to be back out there," Smith said post-match to melbournestorm.com.au.

"It was okay, obviously a bit rusty blew a bit of cobwebs out but it's a starting block anyway," he continued speaking on his performance.

Having signed with the Storm in 2021, Smith played a large role in securing their Minor Premiership that season, in which he has created a great bond with fellow centre Justin Olam. Unfortunately, the club would go on to lose to the Panthers in the Preliminary Final.

Smith will be looking to add to his try-scoring tally of 15 tries for the Storm when the season gets underway.

With Justin Olam suffering an injury in the pre-season match, Smith is a lock-in to start as one of the centres for Round 1. Having multiple stars in the squad, Smith discussed the mentality of the Storm when it comes to who they bring in.

"I think this club's good at it. Next man up mentality, whoever's ready, be ready and there's always guys waiting in the starting blocks."

Young Tonumaipea is the early favourite for the left centre role, with fellow backs Ryan Papenhuyzen, Marion Seve and George Jennings all sidelined to start the year.